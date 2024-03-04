Watch village shop owner explain why he's had to give up the business he loves

Duncan Borthwick has been forced by rising prices and the probable sale of the building he is in to make the heartbreaking decision to close Llanymynech Village Shop.

Duncan said: "It is our last big delivery to the shop of tins, and alcohol and that kind of thing, although we can still go to Bookers if needed.

"We're keeping the shelves topped up but we're still closing on Good Friday and anything left over will go to the foodbank."

Duncan, who admitted to having some difficult times, says he has not "got my head around it and I am settled that I am leaving, although very sad about it".

He added that since announcing the closure last week he has been supported by his customers, and some can be seen in the Shropshire Star video passing on their best wishes. They also say how much Duncan has added to the community.

Regular customer Griff, from Pant, hands over a mug and coaster that he brought in as a gift for Duncan

The business is so well regarded that last week it won a prize at the Countryside Alliance Awards.