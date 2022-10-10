Notification Settings

Pumpkin up the action in Llanidloes

By David Tooley

A mid Wales town's second ever Pumpkin Festival will be taking place on Saturday, October 15.

A pumpkin pie

It will be only the second time that the Pumpkin Festival has taken place in Llanidloes after a super successful first year.

Great Oak Street will be turned over to pedestrians and the usual market stalls will be joined by more than 30 festival stalls.

There will be competitions for the biggest pumpkin, the best autumnal outfit (not Halloween), the best carved pumpkin, the best pumpkin pie, pumpkin chutney, pumpkin cake and autumnal display with prizes being donated from almost every local shop and organisation.

There will also be two stages for musical performances, pumpkin carving, story telling, penalty shoot outs, a 2K and a 10K orange race, a bar and a number of stalls selling food.

A spokesman for the event said: "To ensure that the event is sustainable we will running it to be zero-waste. All of the takeaway paper cups, cutlery and plates will be collected and used to make paper briquettes to help warm peoples homes this winter. Whilst all of the pumpkin scraps from the pumpkin carving will go to be composted in the community gardens which will help us to grow more pumpkins next year."

The action happens between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, October 15.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

