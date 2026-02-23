Medals revealed for Hope House Llangollen Canal Walk

Walkers will be pulling on their boots and trekking a 10-mile route along the Llangollen Canal for the event, which has been generously sponsored by DMR Plumbing & Heating LTD.

The company, founded in 2013, provides boiler and plumbing services in the Wrexham, Chester, Shropshire, and Flintshire areas and will have a full team of walkers taking part in the event which starts at the Trevor Basin in Llangollen, before heading over the world-famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

Rosie-Jane Quayle, Director at DMR Plumbing & Heating LTD, said: “Supporting a charity such as Hope House Children’s Hospices means a great deal to us as a business. Getting involved in a local charity like this reflects our commitment and care for others within our community.

Rosie-Jane Quayle and Daniel Roth, directors at DMR Plumbing & Heating, who are sponsoring this year's Llangollen Canal Walk show off the medals created for the event.

“We hope sponsoring this event will help create moments of comfort, care and support for families that need it most.

“We believe in putting people first and we know that Hope House truly does make a genuine, lasting impact in our community.

“We are really excited to be the main sponsor for this event and will be bringing everyone from the big team down to take part and help raise as much money as we can on the day.”

Fundraiser Vicky Bradbeer said: “We are so grateful to DMR Plumbing & Heating LTD for being the headline sponsors of this event and helping us to produce these fantastic medals for our 2026 walk.

“We’d also like to thank our supporting partners Roche, Trederwen Springs and Caffi Wylfa.

“The canal walk is extremely popular, and we are already down to the last few spaces so make sure you sign up and get your tickets via the Hope House website to avoid disappointment.”

By joining the Llangollen Canal Walk people will be helping to raise vital funds, as well an enjoying a family friendly fun day out in the spring air.

Tickets for the event cost £15 for adults and £5 for children and all entrants will get a special goody bag at the halfway point.

Tickets are available at www.hopehouse.org.uk/canal .