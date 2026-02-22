Tom Grennan on fatherhood and song-writing as he prepares for exciting Llangollen concert
Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan has promised fans much more than A Little Bit of Love when he takes to the stage at Llangollen this summer.
By Sue Austin
The BRIT-nominated, multi-platinum artist will head to the Welsh town on Sunday, July 5 this year as part of TK Maxx presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion which wraps around the International Musical Eisteddfod.
And he said he is planning an exciting gig for fans.
Tom, who became a dad last year, admits he will miss his daughter Dottie very much during his tour.
But he said he was going out on the road for her.