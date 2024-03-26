Canal walk raises more than £18k for Hope House

The walk started at the recently reopened Pontcysyllte Aqueduct on Sunday where hikers strode across the world-famous aqueduct and along the canal all the way to The Poachers pub at Chirk for refreshments, before heading back to receive their special medals.

Walkers raised more than £18 for Hope House at the event.

The event was sponsored by the Principality Building Society there was a team of volunteer marshals on the day from the Llangollen, Wrexham and Erddig Rotary Clubs.

Vicky Bradbeer, fundraiser, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our amazing supporters who have joined us on our Llangollen Canal Walk, raising £18,000 so far with more money still coming in.

“This money will be supporting seriously ill local children and their families, and without this fantastic support we simply wouldn’t be able to be here for those that need us the most.

“A huge thank you also to our super team of volunteers and our event sponsors Principality Building Society who have helped make this such a great event.”

James Harper, social impact manager at Principality Building Society said: “We were delighted to sponsor the Llangollen Canal Walk for a second consecutive year as part of our ongoing charity partnership with Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith.

“It was wonderful to welcome all of the Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith supporters again this year and we cannot thank them enough for all the support.”

Anyone inspired to take part in an event or fundraiser for the charity can go to hopehouse.org.uk for more information.