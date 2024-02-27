Next step is being taken to create Wales' fourth National Park
Consultants are being sought to help map out a new national park in north-east Wales which would include the Dee Valley and the Pontcysyllte aqueduct and could track further south into Powys.
The Welsh Government is looking to create a new national park based around the Dee Valley and the Clwydian Range - already designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
Early consultation has also looked at the Ceiriog Valley and Lake Vyrnwy.
If the plans go ahead, it would become the fourth national park in Wales alongside Eryri (Snowdonia), the Pembrokeshire Coast and Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons).
The pledge to establish Wales’ first new national park since 1957 formed part of Welsh Labour’s manifesto at the last Senedd election in 2021.