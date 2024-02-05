Watch: TV historian Dan Snow reveals documentary plan for world heritage site and 'one of my favourite places'

Dan Snow, known on social media as 'The History Guy', posted a video of him visiting the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct on Instagram.

The historian is creative director of History Hit, which is responsible for the successful podcast and series of documentaries.

Posting online alongside a video of his visit to the aqueduct, he said: "The world's highest canal. Built when Napoleon was on the throne of France.

"A wonder of the world. The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, also Britain's longest.

"Heading there soon for a History Hit TV documentary..."

In a video accompanying the post the historian shares how the aqueduct is "one of my favourite places in the world."

Filming himself in front of the aqueduct he says: "This is one of the wonders of the world. This is the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct just outside Llangollen in North Wales.

"It is the longest canal aqueduct in Britain, it is the highest canal aqueduct in the world. It is also one of the original and the best.

"Clad in iron. Check this out, it was planned and built in about ten years, completed in 1805 – that's when great wooden ships were fighting each other at the Battle of Trafalgar. And this 300-metre long aqueduct, 40 metres above the valley floor, with a channel 1.6 metres deep up there so that narrowboats could go back and forward, it was part of an incredibly ambitious programme to link the resources, the valuable, the commercial potential and mineral potential of North Wales to North West England, to Liverpool.

"This was going to connect North Wales to the great link between the Severn River, and Liverpool. Astonishingly ambitious infrastructure plan, and it was completed and today it is a World Heritage Site.

"It is one of my favourite places in the world."