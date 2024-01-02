Historic aqueduct part of canal stretch closed for two months

A four-mile stretch of the Llangollen Canal, part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, will be affected by the work, including Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

The canal will be emptied between winding holes near the Kronospan factory in Chirk and the Bryn Howel Caravan Park towards Llangollen. Water will be pumped out at both ends.

In the "dewatering" of the waterway the water will be pumped away to allow the structure to be inspected.

Towpath supports will also be replaced during the work, due to start today. The work will continue until March 15. During the maintenance the aqueduct will be closed to all boats and pedestrians.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, known as the "Stream in the Sky”, stands 126ft above the Dee Valley.

Periodic maintenance is carried out on the aqueduct most years although the 2024 closure is the longest for some years.

A spokesperson for the Trevor Basin Visitor Centre on north side of the aqueduct said: "It’s done in the winter when it’s as quiet as possible although it isn’t ideal conditions for the engineers. There are some very important jobs to be done this time around, so it will take slightly longer.”

Towpath supports will be replaced along the canal with it reopening on March 16.

Other stretches of the canal will also be closed to boaters for shorter times.

Willeymoor Lock near Whitchurch will be closed between January 2-9 to fit a new top lock gate while Poveys Lock near Bradley Green will be closed to carry out some lock chamber brickwork repairs.

Near Tetchill, Ellesmere the canal will be affected at Rowsons Bridge to allow contractors working for the highway authority to carrtout repairs to the highway bridge. The

works will require a fixed scaffold over the canal and clearances cannot be achieved. The towpath will also be closed.