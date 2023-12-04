Motorcyclist died despite advanced critical care, it's confirmed as police appeal continues

Police have appealed for witnesses - and to the driver of a white panel van - after the road traffic collision at Sun Trevor, near Llangollen at about 6.35pm on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said advanced critical care support was delivered.

“We were called at approximately 6.35pm on Saturday to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike near the Sun Trevor, outside of Llangollen.

"We sent one rapid response vehicle and one emergency ambulance to the scene.

"Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity car.”

North Wales Police said that their colleagues at the Welsh Ambulance Service called them to the scene at 6.38pm.

They said: "We were called at 6.38pm on Saturday by colleagues at WAST to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A539 near the Sun Trevor, outside Llangollen.

"Local officers and Roads Crime Unit colleagues attended alongside paramedics, but sadly the motorcyclist passed away. The road was closed until approximately 2.20am.

"The man’s next of kin and the local Coroner’s Office have been informed."

PC Jo Roberts of the Roads Crime Unit said: “We are appealing for any witnesses, especially those with dashcam to contact us either via our live webchat or on 101. We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white panel van, who may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone in the area at the time, who could assist our investigation should get in touch quoting reference A190186