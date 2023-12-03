Motorcyclist killed in crash with car - with police appealing for witnesses

North Wales Police were scrambled to the A539 near the Sun Trevor, a pub outside Llangollen, at 6.38pm on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 6.38pm last night by colleagues at the Welsh Ambulance Service to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on the A539 near the Sun Trevor, outside Llangollen.

"Local officers and Roads Crime Unit colleagues attended alongside paramedics, but sadly the motorcyclist passed away. The road was closed until approximately 2.20am.

"The man’s next of kin and the local coroner’s office have been informed."

PC Jo Roberts of the Roads Crime Unit said: “We are appealing for any witnesses, especially those with dashcam to contact us either via our live webchat or on 101. We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a white panel van, who may have witnessed the incident.”

Anyone in the area at the time, who could assist the investigation should get in touch quoting reference A190186