Body discovered close to Pontcysyllte Aqueduct world heritage site

Emergency services were called out after a body was found at the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct close to the Shropshire/north Wales border.

By Sue Austin
Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday afternoon when the discovery was made at the World Heritage Status aqueduct with carries the Llangollen Canal over the River Dee.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Sadly, we received a report of a body being found at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the family and the coroner's office have been informed."

* Whatever you're going through, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

* Samaritans also say sometimes writing down your thoughts and feelings can help you understand them better.

