Body discovered close to Pontcysyllte Aqueduct world heritage site

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday afternoon when the discovery was made at the World Heritage Status aqueduct with carries the Llangollen Canal over the River Dee.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Sadly, we received a report of a body being found at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the family and the coroner's office have been informed."

