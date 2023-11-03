From special constable to second in command as North Wales police appoints new deputy chief

Nigel Harrison, who joined North Wales Police as a Special Constable in 1995 before joining as a regular officer in 1997, has worked in all policing areas across the constabulary area.

He was appointed by Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman who said: “I would like to congratulate Nigel. He is an exceptional police officer, leader and public servant who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role.

“I have every confidence in DCC Harrison's ability to support me, as Chief Constable, in continuing to ensure we as a force, focus on putting our communities at the centre of our service delivery.’’

Following his selection, DCC Harrison said: “I am very proud and honoured to be selected as the new Deputy Chief Constable of North Wales Police. I am grateful to all my colleagues that have supported me throughout my career to allow me to get here.

“I’m looking forward to working alongside the Chief officer team in ensuring that we continue to work with our workforce and partners to deliver the best possible service to the communities of North Wales.”

DCC Harrison has experience as a Firearms, Public Order and Civil Contingencies Commander and in 2020 undertook the role as coordination gold for the police covid response across Wales, along with leading the regional preparedness to the EU Exit.

He’s also spent time as the Head of Operational Support Services which has responsibility for Roads Policing, Firearm Operations, Operational Planning, Justice Services and the Force Communications Centre.

He's also held the national role of Assistant Chief Constable overseeing collaborations across Wales.