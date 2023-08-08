Officers from North Wales Police who were searching for a man called Daniel say they discovered the body of a man on Monday night in the Carneddau area.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Officers and the Mountain Rescue Team colleagues searching for missing walker Daniel have sadly discovered the body of a man last night in the Carneddau area.

"Formal identification is yet to take place; however, Daniel’s family have been informed and are being kept up to date whilst enquiries are ongoing."