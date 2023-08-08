Officers from North Wales Police who were searching for a man called Daniel say they discovered the body of a man on Monday night in the Carneddau area.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Officers and the Mountain Rescue Team colleagues searching for missing walker Daniel have sadly discovered the body of a man last night in the Carneddau area.
"Formal identification is yet to take place; however, Daniel’s family have been informed and are being kept up to date whilst enquiries are ongoing."
The spokesperson added the force's thanks to "partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches".