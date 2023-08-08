Body found in police search for missing walker

By David TooleyLlangollenPublished: Last Updated:

Police and a mountain rescue team have found the body of a man in their search for a missing walker.

Officers from North Wales Police who were searching for a man called Daniel say they discovered the body of a man on Monday night in the Carneddau area.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "Officers and the Mountain Rescue Team colleagues searching for missing walker Daniel have sadly discovered the body of a man last night in the Carneddau area.

"Formal identification is yet to take place; however, Daniel’s family have been informed and are being kept up to date whilst enquiries are ongoing."

The spokesperson added the force's thanks to "partner agencies, volunteers and members of the public who assisted in our searches".

Llangollen
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News