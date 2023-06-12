Inquest into the death of a climber who fell at Trevor Rocks

Trevor Rocks

Liam Andrew Hughes, from Pen-y-Bryn, Sychdyn, near Mold, was climbing with friends at Trevor Rocks on June 7 when the tragedy occurred.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said the 42-year-old had fallen onto a ledge and then fallen a further distance, but it was unclear exactly how far he had fallen.

Paramedics who were first emergency workers on the scene carried out CPR for 45 minutes before Mr Hughes, a software engineer, was confirmed as having died Mr Gittins was told.

Pathologist Dr Muhammad Mehdi, who carried out a post-mortem examination, gave a provisional cause of death as multiple chest injuries, but deferred a final decision to await the result of further tests.