Inquest into the death of a climber who fell at Trevor Rocks

LlangollenPublished: Last Updated:

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man who died while climbing near Llangollen.

Trevor Rocks
Trevor Rocks

Liam Andrew Hughes, from Pen-y-Bryn, Sychdyn, near Mold, was climbing with friends at Trevor Rocks on June 7 when the tragedy occurred.

At a brief hearing in Ruthin John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said the 42-year-old had fallen onto a ledge and then fallen a further distance, but it was unclear exactly how far he had fallen.

Paramedics who were first emergency workers on the scene carried out CPR for 45 minutes before Mr Hughes, a software engineer, was confirmed as having died Mr Gittins was told.

Pathologist Dr Muhammad Mehdi, who carried out a post-mortem examination, gave a provisional cause of death as multiple chest injuries, but deferred a final decision to await the result of further tests.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Llangollen
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News