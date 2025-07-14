Telford primary school pupils shine brightly with best ever SATs results

The key stage 2 results at Lantern Primary Academy, in Ketley Bank, were 33 per cent up on the previous year and the school's best set of results yet.

Nearly £1 million has been spent on developing and improving the school's infrastructure and curriculum since it was taken over by the Learning Community Trust.

Pupils’ achievements in the SATs tests follow a very positive Ofsted report earlier this year, where Lantern received ‘Good’ and ‘Outstanding’ judgements.

Headteacher Michelle Skidmore said: “These results highlight Lantern’s commitment to delivering a high-quality education and inclusive support for every child.

“These accomplishments are a credit to the hard work of pupils, the skill and dedication of our staff, and the close partnerships we have with families. We are proud of what our pupils have achieved and excited to continue building on this success in the year ahead.”

Lantern Primary is one of five primary schools within the Learning Community Trust, and there was a lot to celebrate across all of the trust’s primaries.

Hadley Learning Community Primary continued its very strong record of high achievement, with results that reflect the consistency and quality of teaching and learning across the school.

Crudgington Primary recorded exceptional outcomes across all subjects, with 100 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading and 94 per cent achieving the combined expected standard in reading, writing, and maths - exceeding the national figure of 62 per cent.

This placed the school amongst the highest performers in the region.

Results at Wrekin View in Wellington and Allscott Meads Primary demonstrated the positive impact of high expectations, a rich curriculum, and a strong culture of care and aspiration, the trust said.

Maddie Griffin, director of primary education, said: “The results showed that pupils have continued to make strong progress, supported by high-quality teaching and an approach that ensures every child is well prepared for the next stage of their education.

“We are proud of what our pupils have achieved and excited to continue building on this success with our schools in the year ahead.”

Paul Roberts, chief executive of the trust, added: “The results reflect the ambition, hard work, and resilience of pupils across all five trust primary schools, supported by the dedication of staff and families.

“The notable strengths in reading, writing, and maths, standards demonstrate the collective effort, determination, and pride within each school community.

“The trust remains committed to ensuring every child leaves primary school well-prepared for secondary education, with the confidence, knowledge, and skills to succeed.”