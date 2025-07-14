New Zealand Youth Choir wins Llangollen's Choir of the World

The dramatic announcement, made by Artistic Director Dave Danford, ignited jubilant celebrations. The New Zealanders launched into an impromptu haka, before racing to the stage to join their conductor David Squire, who also claimed the coveted Jayne Davies Conductors Prize.

Meanwhile, Nachda Punjab Youth Club from India danced their way into the hearts of the audience and judges alike, triumphing as the Lucille Armstrong Dance Champions. Waving the Indian flag and glowing with pride, their joy lit up the Pavilion as they received their trophy from Sir Terry Waite.

The evening's special guest, West End superstar Lucie Jones, flew in directly from touring Taiwan with Les Misérables to deliver two show-stopping sets. Her breathtaking rendition of Wicked’s “Defying Gravity” brought the house down and earned a rapturous ovation.

The Choir of the World concert is the crowning jewel of a week featuring over 4,000 competitors from around the globe. A highlight of the evening was a heartfelt speech by Nicoletta Mantovani, widow of Maestro Luciano Pavarotti. She spoke movingly about Llangollen’s influence on her late husband and his enduring affection for the town, where he performed in both 1955 and during a triumphant return in 1995. She then proudly presented the trophy bearing his name to the New Zealand Youth Choir.

During the interval, audiences enjoyed a special mini documentary on Pavarotti, produced in partnership with Decca Records to celebrate the Maestro’s 90th anniversary year. As part of the tribute, Decca also illuminated the iconic Castell Dinas Brân with a spectacular light show over the 700-year-old castle.

Dave Danford, Artistic Director of the Eisteddfod said, "What an amazing night – congratulations to the New Zealand Youth Choir and their inspirational conductor David Squire. To win Choir of the World in Llangollen, where standards are so high, is a phenomenal achievement. For Nachda Punjab Youth Club to be crowned Dance Champions is also a fantastic result – they’ve been dazzling all week. Huge thanks go to Lucie Jones for her barnstorming performance, to Sir Terry Waite, Nicoletta Mantovani, the team at Decca Records, and above all, our incredible volunteers. Tonight showed exactly why the Llangollen Eisteddfod is so loved across the world."

Eisteddfod 2025 Results:

Choir of the World 2025: New Zealand Youth Choir

Jayne Davies Conductors Prize: David Squire, conductor of New Zealand Youth Choir

Lucille Armstrong Dance Champions: Nachda Punjab Youth Club, India

