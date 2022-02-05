Llangollen Eisteddfod returns to town with the chance for competitions to join in virtually

A previous parade of nations at the Llangollen Eisteddfod

The competition is determined to welcome competitors from across the world despite continued travel disruptions and organisers say there will be hybrid competitions with options to compete live, digitally on large screens in the Royal International Pavilion.

This year will see a shortened event running from July 7 -10 instead of the usual week long eisteddfod.

As well as the main stage competitions there will be activities on the outside stages as well as public performances in the town and a number of locations across north east Wales.

Applications are now open for over 20 different competition categories, with the full syllabus and application information available on the eisteddfod's website.

Llangollen’s Executive Producer Camilla King said “We can’t wait to welcome friends from all over the world to experience the true meaning of Eisteddfod, friendly competition and a shared joy in performing, all in the beautiful surroundings of Llangollen, North Wales.

"In addition to our new digital hybrid format, applicants may notice some other changes to our competitions this year, which we hope will inspire them to come and join us for our 75th anniversary celebrations."

"In light of continued disruptions to travel due to Covid-19, for the first time we are introducing a hybrid competition series, with options to compete digitally via large screens in the Pavilion, in front of live adjudicators and audiences. Our aim is to make participation accessible to many more amateur performers this summer."

She said the jewel in the crown of the Eisteddfod would be the Choir of the World competition on July 9, which for 2022 is joined by the Pendine International Voice of the Future, and Dance Champions awards.

"This is set to be a thrilling celebration of outstanding international performers," Camilla said.

New for 2022 are competitions including, Show Choirs, Contemporary Dance, Young Composer, Young Folk Instrumental Ensemble and Junior Instrumentalist.

There are also the usual variety of choral and solo singing, dance, folk music, instrumental performances, and a special non-competitive series.