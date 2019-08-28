Architect appointed for chapel project

The Lake Vyrnwy Experience Project, a partnership between RSPB Cymru and Hafren Dyfrdwy, has announced that George and Tomos Architects have been chosen to carry out a project which aims to redevelop Bethel Chapel.

The chapel was first built in 1874 before being re-located and re-built in 1889 following the flooding of he valley.

George and Tomos’s team, based in Machynlleth, will join an array of specialist advisors working with the project team, stakeholders and the community to work up detailed plans of building and landscaping works that will then be submitted to the National Lottery Heritage Fund in early spring of 2020 for further funds to deliver the plans.

Dafydd Tomos, director of George and Tomos, said: “The Lake Vyrnwy Experience Project is an exciting scheme that will deliver for people, for nature and for the local economy. We’re delighted to be a part of it and to play such a key role.

"We know how important this project is to everyone involved, not least the community. The project team have relayed the community thoughts to us after the recent Bethel Chapel open evening and as a result we’ve drawn up some initial plans for people to consider and comment on”.

The team will be holding a drop-in session at the Llanwddyn Community Centre on September 6 between 2pm and 7pm to present the initial plans and gain some feedback.

Angela Munn, project manager of the Lake Vyrnwy Experience Project said: “We’re

excited to share these plans with the community and to have the opportunity to ensure we deliver them in line with their expressed wishes.

“Everyone is welcome, they can drop in anytime and we’ll be on hand to answer any questions they may have. There’ll be tea and cake too, so we do hope people come along for a friendly chat. It’s a great opportunity to find out more about The Lake Vyrnwy Experience Project and meet the architects involved."

For more information about the drop-in session, email hello@lakevyrnwyexperience.com or telephone Angela on 01691 870 946.