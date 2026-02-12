Police ask for help to find man missing in the Elan Valley

Dyfed Powys Police has asked for the public’s help to find 44-year-old Stewart missing in the Elan Valley area

Stewart is described as approximately 5ft 10 inches tall, of medium build, with black hair and a long beard.

He has not been seen for some time, but it is believed he may have been in the Elan Valley area in the last couple of days.

His car has been found parked in Cerricwplau, in the Claerwen Valley.

Anyone with information that might help the police find him should contact them online at https://bit.ly/DPPmissingperson, by email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

or by calling 101.