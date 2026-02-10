Town and County Councillor Angela Davies reminded members that the Tour De France will be coming to Powys in July 2027.

She said there is currently not enough accommodation available within Powys to deal with everyone that would need it.

So she said the organisers are looking at all options such as fields that could be turned into camping sites for the short term.

“We need to be savvy to maximise the effects of the Tour and the Eisteddfod that is coming to Powys too as no doubt there will be visitors coming through our area.”

Councillor Rhys Thomas agreed and said the local rugby club is already meeting to discuss the matter.

“We have a location which is bang in the middle of the route and it will be a proper marketed event,” he said.

Councillor Davies said generally there a lot of events that go on in Rhayader all year round that would be of interest for locals and visitors but many people do not know about them.

“I know we have a list on the website but not everything is on there. We need something where we can put all the events together. There is also no information gathered together about what would happen in a natural disaster.

“There are things that can be done to pull all the information together. So one of the groups has been talking about creating a community what’s on and we have talked about how it may be done. We thought maybe it should be quarterly and then it can be populated every quarter.

“We are hoping Rhayader Community Support will pull it together and it could be on paper to be picked up in local shops in a leaflet form and also online.

“We will be having another meeting on February 16 to take the idea further forward.”