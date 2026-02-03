From Powys with Love – landlords invited to Powys Bond Forum

Powys County Council will be hosting its Bond Scheme Landlord Forum, which will give landlords across the county an opportunity to find out about the Powys Bond Scheme.

The council-managed scheme offers landlords a Paper Bond instead of a traditional cash deposit. This covers damage and rent arrears, while tenants save towards their own deposit over two years in a Credit Union account, supported by the Bond team.

The forum takes place on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 from 10am to 1pm at County Hall in Llandrindod Wells and online via Microsoft Teams. In-person places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The forum is designed for landlords who want to learn more about scheme and hear from expert speakers including representatives the council’s Bond team, the National Residential Landlords Association and Rent Smart Wales.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to engage in collaborative discussions with other landlords, share experiences and best practice and submit questions to an expert panel.

Councillor Matthew Dorrance, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for a Fairer Powys, said: “This forum is a great opportunity for landlords to find out how the Powys Bond Scheme works and the benefits it offers. By working together, we can provide safe, secure homes and help prevent homelessness in our communities.”

The Powys Bond Scheme also provides comprehensive support, including property inspections, tenancy agreements, and ongoing advice.

To register for the forum or request more information, please email privatesectorhousing@powys.gov.uk

Confirmation will be sent if your in-person place is secured.

For more details about the Powys Bond Scheme, visit https://en.powys.gov.uk/Private-Rents-and-Bonds