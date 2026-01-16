Already excited, they hope the race itself will bring in lots of extra visitors, showcase the area and also that the positive feelings will give the area a massive long-term boost.

The county was named as host to the third and final day of the tour’s Grand Départ in 2027 and it has been welcomed as a historic opportunity to showcase the county and provide a massive injection to its economy.

Welshpool has been confirmed as the starting point of the third UK stage of the 2027 Tour de France.

Stage three of the men's race will begin in Powys and finish in Cardiff on Sunday, July 4, 2027, passing through Mid Wales towns including Newtown, Llandrindod Wells and Builth Wells.

Powys County Council leader Jake Berriman said the Grand Départ will be part of an epic summer for Powys, as it will also host the Royal Welsh Show, International Six Day enduro, National Eisteddfod and the Grant Depart in the space of a few weeks.

The county has enjoyed several Tour of Britain stage events along with the Women’s Tour, all of which generated a significant economic boost for the county, particularly its hospitality sector, and provided a world-wide platform to showcase the county as a holiday destination.

The third stage will begin in Welshpool. Image: Tour de France

And it seems that local businesspeople feel the same: they spoke of their excitement for what the Tour De France can do for Powys.