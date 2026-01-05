First to run and stock the shop will be the community shop organisers who are doing some self-fundraising and they will be at the High Street venue until Wednesday, January 7.

They will be followed from Wednesday, January 14 by St Mary’s Parochial Church Council.

The Friends of Radnor Valley School will take over on Wednesday, January 21 and finally the Friends of Gladestry School FROGS will run the shop from January 28

Any group within a 10 mile radius of Kington which would like to be added to a small waiting list or organisations which will be offered any vacancies in the shop as they arise, should email kingtoncommunityshop@outlook.com or call Richie Cotterill on 07777 661252