John Pryce Jones, who was also known as 'Thiabendazole', died after a collision on the A489 between Churchstoke and Lydham on December 11. He was 86 years old.

Two other people, a couple named by police as David and Pamela, also sadly died.

Mr Pryce Jones's family said: “We wish to express our gratitude to all who have been so supportive at this very difficult time.

“Your caring words and actions have been invaluable to us.

John Pryce Jones

“John was from Mid Wales and lived in Craven Arms. He was a larger-than-life character who was well known to so many people and he will be dearly missed by all.”

Officers continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision at around 4.50pm on December 11 to get in touch.

Dyfed-Powys Police said David and Pamela, whose family paid tribute last week, were travelling in a red Toyota Yaris and Mr Pryce-Jones was the driver of a grey Audi A4. A passenger in the Toyota was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that could support their investigation.

Contact the police online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ by email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101. Quote incident number 267 of December 11.