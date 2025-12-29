Powys plane crash: Pilot airlifted to hospital after crash landing in field

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the light aircraft crash landed at Talgarth in southern Powys, Mid Wales, on Saturday (December 27).

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews were alerted to the crash at around 11.38am.

An update from the fire service explained officers completed a challenging operation to get the pilot out of the plane while avoiding fuel lines running throughout the aircraft.

The pilot was airlifted to hospital after crash landing in a field

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews responded to one light aircraft that had crash landed in a field. Crews were involved in stabilising the aircraft and extricating the aircraft’s pilot. Crews utilised Stabfast stabilisers and hydraulic cutting equipment.

"Crews successfully extricated the casualty, who was then carried to an air ambulance before being conveyed to hospital. The extrication was especially challenging with fuel lines running throughout the aircraft’s chassis and aviation fuel stored in its wings.

"This incident required a multi-agency response with Dyfed-Powys Police, the ambulance service and air ambulance also in attendance."

The crews left the scene at around 1.52pm.