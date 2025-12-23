Man and woman killed in Mid Wales border crash were 'very special', says family

The man and woman, named as David and Pamela, died after a crash involving two vehicles on the A489 between Churchstoke and Lydham on December 11.

In a tribute released on Tuesday their family said: “David and Pamela were loving members of our family. They were both very special to us all.

Pamela and David

“David and Pamela had moved to the area earlier this year to enjoy their retirement.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time.

“It has meant so much to the whole family. We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy to do so.”

Police continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the collision on the A489 between Churchstoke and Lydham at around 4.50pm on December 11 to get in touch.

Dyfed Powys Police said at the time that two people in a red Toyota Yaris and one person in a grey Audi A4 died as a result of the collision.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that could support their investigation.

Contact the police online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, via email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 267 of December 11.