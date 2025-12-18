Dyfed Powys Police and Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the crash, which happened at around 2.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 17) on the B4568 between Llanwnog and Aberhafesp, near Newtown.

Police said two people were taken directly to hospital from the scene.

They added that a third person had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Fire crews had worked to free two people who were trapped in their vehicles following the crash.

A spokesman for Dyfed Powys Police said: "We attended to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4568 between Llanwnog and Aberhafesp at around 2.15pm on Wednesday 17 December.

"Two people were taken to hospital from the scene, with one having sustained serious injuries. A third person, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and has been released on bail. She also attended hospital as a precaution."

Mid Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident at around 2.30pm with crews from Newtown and Llanidloes Fire Stations attending.

A spokesman added: "Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving two private motor vehicles in a head-on collision. Both vehicles had come to rest on all four wheels.

"Crews were involved in extricating two casualties who were trapped in their vehicles. The casualties were extricated and put in the care of Ambulance Service personnel.

"Crews left the scene at 3.38pm."