Powys foodbank manager praises community for ‘exceptional amount of donations’

Local groups, schools, churches, Presteigne Fire Service individuals and local businesses have all stepped up to help the small independent Knighton and Presteigne foodbank.

Foodbank Manager Helen Anderson, said Christmas treats, new gifts, cash, vouchers and gift cards have all been received in support of individuals and families struggling to make ends meet, particularly at this time of the year.

As a result of the generous support they have received, they have been able to provide generous crisis food parcels plus festive Christmas hampers including cakes, puddings, biscuits, chocolates, selection boxes as well as special treats, gifts and toys.

They have also provided “winter warmers” in the form of hot water bottles, blankets, hats, gloves, socks and leggings plus children’s bedding and warm nightwear.

As a result of grants and additional fundraising, they also supplied slow cookers, air fryers, microwaves and sandwich toasters, to help families and individuals prepare nutritious meals with minimum fuel costs.

The food bank provides a much needed safety net for claimants of work or disability benefits, including Universal Credit, particularly as the latter benefit has a wait of at least five weeks for the first payment but the delay can be much longer.

Helen said; “However, we are also receiving requests for help from working families and self-employed workers or those on zero hour’s contracts.

“It could be the loss of a job, the break-up of a relationship, loss of their home, sickness and disability, or the receipt of a huge fuel bill; the result can be devastating for individuals and families.

“Imagine if you are the mum of four children and your partner is off work due to illness. “There is not enough money to cover food, rent, utility bills, toiletries or nappies. Or perhaps you are experiencing a severe mental health breakdown following a trauma such as fleeing domestic abuse and waiting to be housed temporarily with your young toddlers and a baby just before Christmas.

“Maybe you have been homeless due to family breakdown or debts. Then you pluck up courage to come to the food bank - you haven’t money for food or electric and you are cold, unwashed and very unwell.

“Then, quietly and in private, you choose food you can enjoy, plus toiletries, washing powder, fresh dairy produce and vouchers to obtain meat and fresh vegetables and fruit.

“Our current “Wrap-Up Knighton” project has been well supported and provides free warm winter coats for adults and children.

“We have also become aware of the need to tackle not only food poverty but increasingly also hygiene poverty.

As a result, we have increased our support to schools, baby and tots groups and families for extra help with laundry and hygiene products.

“It is sad to think of children not attending school because their uniform is not clean or because they have been unable to shower or wash their hair.

“As we reach the end of a busy year, it is important to thank our amazing volunteers who give their time so generously and with sensitivity, working in the food bank, collecting and delivering the donated food, as well as overseeing the project as committee members and trustees, all of which keeps this valuable service operational.

“Those we help do not have a voice, but I know they would thank our wonderful community for donating to our food bank and for ensuring that above all, they are treated with kindness, compassion and, very importantly, keep their dignity in desperate times.”

For more information visit www.knightonfoodbank.co.uk