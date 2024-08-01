Shocking figures revealed as fire service backs National Road Victim Month 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The fire service says it is 'proud' to support National Road Victim Month 2024 - a campaign organised by charity RoadPeace who support road crash victims.

The charity aims to raise awareness that on average every day in the UK, five people are killed and around 80 are seriously injured in road collisions. Additionally, since records began in 1926, more than 500,000 people have been killed in UK road crashes, including 1,766 people in 2022 where a further 141,560 people were reported injured in collisions.

The National Road Victim Month campaign was established in 1998, and also recognises the work of the emergency services who respond to road crashes every day, and 'highlights the mental and physical impact that road crashes have on them'.

CEO of RoadPeace, Nick Simmons said: "A shocking five people are killed and 80 are seriously injured, on average, on the UK's roads each day. These crashes are especially heartbreaking because most of them can be prevented.

"Road collisions shatter lives and families, leaving behind a trail of devastation. For more than 30 years, RoadPeace has supported countless families through unimaginable trauma and grief following a road crash. They didn't ever think that they would be a crash victim, but tragically, the reality is that it can happen to anyone.

"We are very grateful to Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for supporting National Road Victim Month 2024 and for helping RoadPeace to raise awareness about the many needless deaths and injuries that occur every single day on our roads.”