Pensioner ordered to keep pet dog under control after it injures woman

A complaint was brought against Rosamund Sulyak by Dyfed Powys Police after they said her Collie Tiggy caused an injury to a woman’s hand.

Ms Sulyak of Tawe Park, Ystradgynlais disputed how the injury to Ms Glover’s hand occurred.

Prosecuting for Dyfed Powys Police, Mrs Nia Jones said it is now accepted that Tiggy is not a danger.