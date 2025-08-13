Public toilets in Knighton will be hugely improved after the town benefitted from a £131,450 grant

The toilets behind the Knighton Hotel will be completely transformed with a modern modular set with two cubicles.

At a recent meeting Knighton Town Council agreed that the money should be used to renovate the toilets at Bowling Green Lane car park instead, after hearing of concerns about securing planning permission to get the work completed on the Knighton Hotel toilets by the end of March 2026.

But when they were notified, the funding team at Powys County Council determined that the money will be going towards full renovations of the toilets behind the Knighton Hotel, regardless of the town council’s vote.

Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said; “These should still be a major positive for the town, regardless of the Town Council's vote.”

The toilets are planned to include two cubicles, one accessible, with modern, touchless, vandal-resistant fittings. A living roof and solar panels will reduce the carbon footprint and cost of electricity to the town and the council would be able to customise the toilets.

Mx Craggs Alferoff said councillors had been to look at an example of the toilets and liked them. She said the money is from Visit Wales, £131,450 has been allocated and the money will not be released until the project is further along.

Almost £500,000 of funding was awarded to Powys County Council for toilet refurbishments in Knighton, Llandrindod Wells, Llanwrtyd Wells and Rhayader.

The work will create fully accessible, welcoming facilities, with disabled facilities improved and redecorated and baby changing stations added.

Modernisation plans include efforts to install solar PV panels where possible, to help reduce energy costs – with water harvesting systems also added to ensure the facilities are more self-sustainable.

Councillor Petranella Ford said she thought the town would prefer it if the toilets behind the Knighton Hotel were improved and Deputy Mayor Councillor Tina Sharp, who is also chair of the toilets committee, said the committee would prefer those toilets to be done as they are in town. But she said they would prefer the modular toilets.

However, Councillor Bob Andrews said he would prefer the toilets at Bowling Green Lane to be refurbished and Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor agreed.

Councillor Holly Adams-Evans said: “It is such a good opportunity for the town to have this money. I wish we could do both.”

Members agreed to go for the modular toilets at Bowling Green Lane but Powys County Council later determined that the toilets behind the Knighton Hotel would be transformed instead.