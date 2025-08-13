From walking frames and wheelchairs to beds and chairs, returning unwanted community equipment can make a real difference – helping others across Powys stay independent and safe in their own homes. Much of this equipment can be recycled and reused, which also saves money for Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board, and helps reduce waste.

Residents should not worry if the equipment they have is marked with a NRS sticker – a former supplier that no longer operates - it can still be returned to the council’s current Community Equipment Service provider – Millbrook Healthcare.

Councillor Sian Cox, Cabinet Member for a Caring Powys, said: “We know that many people still have equipment at home with NRS stickers on it, and we want to reassure everyone that these items can still be handed back.

“Returning equipment helps others in our community and supports our commitment to sustainability and responsible resource use. Please check your homes and help us spread the word – if you no longer need it, please say return it so that it can continue to be used.”

To return equipment, residents can call Millbrook Healthcare on 0345 123 6350 to arrange collection or drop off items directly at: Unit 64, Mochdre Industrial Estate, Newtown, Powys, SY16 4LE (opening hours: 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday)