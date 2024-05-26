Police appeal after motorcyclist dies in crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dyfed-Powys Police have said they are appealing for witnesses following the fatal incident on Saturday, which happened around 12.45pm on the A483 between Llanbister and Llanbadarn Fynydd - the main road between Llandrindod Wells and Newtown.

Police say the orange KTM motorcycle was travelling northbound towards Llanbadarn Fynydd when it collided with a car.

"Sadly, the motorcyclist died at the scene. His family have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained police officers," a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, particularly anyone who saw the vehicles before the collision, or has dashcam of the vehicles, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either through a direct message on social media, online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.