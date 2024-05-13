More than 100 tractors take part in weekend charity run

The Hundred House tractor run took place on Sunday, with a host of the agricultural vehicles descending on the village green for the rally.

Participants attended not only from the immediate area and wider Radnorshire, but from Herefordshire, Shropshire and Montgomeryshire.

Route plotter Mervyn Price put on a scenic run around the communities of Bettws, Fforest Inn, Dolyhir, Gladestry, Newchurch to the lunch stop at Bryngwyn.

At Bryngwyn the participants took in the unusual sight of Leigh Miles with his 1903 Wallis and Stevens steam traction engine on display.

The lunch stop also saw a couple of the older tractors forced to abandon the run due to technical issues.

After lunch the procession made its way over Glascwm Hill to Glascwm and over the Giant’s Grave to drop back into Hundred House – having evaded the torrential rain.

Back at the village hall, the raffle was drawn, and the entrants were treated to refreshments.

Mr Price thanked those who had been part of the event – all entrants, all marshals, all officials, and the ladies who prepared the refreshments.

In total the event raised more than £1,300 for the hall’s upkeep.