Holidays in Shrewsbury and haunted hotels – Bryan Adams shares Shropshire memories as he prepares for Eisteddfod date

In fact quite the opposite.

Not only is the singer/songwriter touring the UK this year, he has an album almost ready for release. And there are plans to re-record that album, Reckless, at the Albert Hall later this year.

As part of the UK tour Bryan Adams will play a gig at the Royal International Pavilion in Llangollen on June 18, part of an exciting new collaboration for the International Eisteddfod which will see a host of stars performing either side of the musical competition.

“There is an old adage, if you do what you love, you will never work a day in your life, and that’s what it’s like being a musician,” he said.

The Canadian-born musician said he loved playing concerts in Wales – and revealed that he has links with neighbouring Shropshire.

“My parents were born in England and when we went to visit my grandparents in Plymouth in the 1960s we would travel up to Shrewsbury to see friends,” he said.

“I remember staying in a Tudor building, close to the castle and remember the smell of the beams.

“We were also convinced that the house was haunted.”