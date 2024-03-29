A final decision was expected on the proposal yesterday, with the Emergency Ambulance Services Committee (EASC) meeting to discuss the plan.

But that meeting took place in secret so details of the discussions are not available to the public.

However, it has been revealed that no decision was made – and the final decision will now be passed to another committee, the 'NHS Wales Joint Commissioning Committee (JCC)'.

Tuesday, April 23, has been given as the date for the JCC to meet to make a decision.

Mid Wales residents were braced for the worst, with EASC documents revealing earlier this month that it was recommending closing the Welshpool and Caernarfon bases, to replace them with one new base in North Wales.