Quarry operator reopens consultation after huge public interest

Tarmac Trading has applied for an abstraction licence as its digging at Gore Quarry, near Presteigne, is expected to reach the water table and it will need to abstract it to carry on.

The consultation period started on January 5 and ended on February 2; however, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) says it has agreed a request from the applicant to reopen the consultation period after seeing the level of public interest locally.

The consultation reopened on February 21 and will now close on March 6.

Tarmac has applied for a full licence to remove the water from its work site (known as dewatering), and for wheel washing and dust suppression.

The consultation invites public comment on the application as it was submitted to NRW. After the consultation closes, NRW will take the feedback from the consultation into account and carry out a full technical assessment before deciding on whether or not to grant an abstraction licence.

Ann Weedy, NRW operations manager for Mid Wales said: “It is clear to us that the application submitted for a licence to abstract water at Gore Quarry is important to people locally.

“It is because of that that we agreed to extend the consultation period. This gives people more of an opportunity to read the application documents and to give their views.”

The plan is to abstract 633 cubic metres of water an hour, 5,698 cubic metres a day and 1,310,534 cubic metres a year, all year. Roughly 19,244 cubic metres will be used for wheel washing and dust suppression. The quarry is used by Tarmac to supply high quality aggregates to customers in the Presteigne area and is used to deliver aggregates for projects of all sizes.

The quarry is also a collection point for construction materials and is frequently used as a source for hardcore for projects such as driveways.

The application documents can be viewed on NRW’s online public register, or a copy of the information can be requested from NRW. This request may take time to process and there could be a charge.

Responses to the consultation and requests for the application documents can be sent to permittingconsultations@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk

Requests for the application documents can also be made by calling 0300 065 3000.