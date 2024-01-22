Simple Minds announced as the latest name in a summer of music around the Eisteddfod

The Scottish band is the final headlining act to be announced for the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod 2024 and will perform at the venue on Wednesday June 19. They will be joined on the night by special guests Del Amitri.

Tickets for the show go on general sale at 9am on Friday from llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Simple Minds is one of the most successful bands to ever come from the UK, selling more than 60 million records worldwide and having number one singles on both sides of the Atlantic

Demand to see the band perform hits like Promised You a Miracle, Alive and Kicking and Don’t You Forget About Me has grown year on year, with the band consistently acclaimed as one of the best live outfits of its generation.

Over the past 10 years Simple Minds – Jim Kerr (vocals), Charlie Burchill (guitars, keyboards), Gordy Goudie (acoustic guitar), Ged Grimes (bass), Cherisse Osei (drums), and Sarah Brown (vocals) – has rekindled the magic that made them a vital artistic force in their early days.

The band’s 2015 album Big Music was described by MOJO magazine as “their best album in 30 years”, and 2018’s Walk Between Worlds saw Simple Minds play their largest US tour to date while 2022’s Direction Of The Heart gave the band another Top Five album in the UK.

The announcement marks the final headlining show to be revealed for Llangollen as part of a new partnership between the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Simple Minds joins Madness, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers and Suede, BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith, chart-topper Jess Glynne, disco legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC and global rock star Bryan Adams among the artists to be announced to headline dates either side of the core week of the festival in 2024.

The Llangollen International Music Festival itself with include concerts by Welsh legends Tom Jones and Katherine Jenkins and international jazz sensation Gregory Porter.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “Over the last few months we’ve announced an unprecedented series of shows in Llangollen for 2024, and today we complete our line-up with the addition of Simple Minds, who are guaranteed to put on a performance to remember.

“Working with our co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor has enabled us to book some of the biggest names in the business, and with everything now announced we can look forward to a very special summer of live music in North East Wales.”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “Simple Minds are a fantastic addition to the line-up we have planned in Llangollen this summer. They are one of the UK’s most beloved bands and their shows are always packed with anthems fans know and love.

“This will be our first summer working with the brilliant team at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and we are very much looking forward to bringing a host of global icons and homegrown talent to this beautiful location. To have all our headliner shows in place puts us in a very exciting position ahead of the summer and we can’t wait to throw open the doors to a summer of live music.”