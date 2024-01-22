Flood warnings back for Shropshire after Storm Isha rips through the region

The River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley are once again subject to the flood warnings and with lesser flood alerts in place for the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence and the Tern and Perry catchments.

In Wales there are flood alerts around Newtown, Welshpool and Llansantffraid and Llanymynech areas as well as the Upper and Lower Dee catchments to the north.

Rail travellers on the Shrewsbury to Swansea - Heart of Wales - line have seen train services suspended and replaced by buses.

There are also problems for those travelling from Shrewsbury to Crewe.

Despite the storm that blew across the region on Sunday there are no reports of major roads closed because of flooding or trees down.

River levels had just started to recover after previous storms.

Now the Environment Agency says: "River levels are rising at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of property is possible. We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads.

"Predicted peaks are : Llanymynech 4.2m to 4.5m Monday morning, Cae Howel 4.5m to 4.8m Monday afternoon, Crew Green 5.0m to 5.5m Monday afternoon. Flood water could be deep and fast flowing, and therefore pose a risk to life.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours. We expect river levels to remain high over the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences."