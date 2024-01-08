Floods may have subsided but there is still a lot of water in the Severn

Sandra Lewis captured this photo of water cascading over the Clywedog Dam near Llanidloes at the end of last week.

The water pours over the top of the dam at one end of the Clywedog reservoir into the Afon Clywedog which then joins the Severn in Llanidloes and travels through Newtown and Welshpool before entering Shropshire.

Sandra and her family went for a day out in mid Wales taking in the spectacular site of the water flowing over the dam on their way back from the coast.

"It was an incredible site she said."

Similarly the dam on Lake Vyrnwy has been in full flow.

Llanrhaeadr Waterfall

And close by the Llanrhaeadr waterfall, one of the seven wonders of Wales has also drawn visitors keen to see the water from the Afon Disgynfa falling in three stages over a 240-foot cliff-face, into the Afon Rhaeadr below.

It eventually finds its way into the River Vyrnwy which joins the River Severn at a confluence near Melverley.

A flood alert remains on the Severn Vyrnwy confluence along with other alerts for the Severn throughout Shropshire, the Lower Teme and the Tern and Perry catchments.