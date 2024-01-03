Shropshire Star
Mid Wales under water: 20 pictures that show flooding impact of Storm Henk

The post-Christmas deluge has caused chaos across Mid Wales with roads closed and widespread disruption due to flooding.

By Dominic Robertson
The B4393 at Llandrinio by the River Severn Bridge

Heavy rainfall on already saturated ground has seen many of Montgomeryshire's main routes closed or restricted over the past 24 hours or more.

The A483 between Welshpool and Newtown was shut earlier this morning between Berriew and Welshpool before re-opening around 2pm.

Other routes, including Welshpool's airport road, and the A483 towards Oswestry, were also shut.

These pictures, from photographer Phil Blagg, show the situation in and around the Shropshire and Mid Wales border at Welshpool and Llandrinio as people cross their fingers for a few days respite from the downpours.

The land flooded around Welshpool earlier today.
The flooding in and around Welshpool.
The flooding in and around Welshpool.
The flooding in and around Welshpool.
A lane just off A483 at Arddleen to Pool Quay road.
The A483 at Arddleen to Pool Quay road
Fields in Pool Quay, Welshpool.
The A483 at Arddleen to Pool Quay road
The River Severn in Llandrinio
Llandrinio Bridge today where a post measuring the river level has all but disappeared below the water line.
Fields off the A490 Welshpool Airport Road, Welshpool.
The B4381 Welshpool to Leighton road.
The A490 Welshpool Airport Road, Welshpool.
Views of Welshpool.
The land flooded around Welshpool earlier today.
The land flooded around Welshpool earlier today.
The land flooded around Welshpool earlier today.
The land flooded around Welshpool earlier today.
And Llandrinio Bridge as it was last November where the post was visible.
