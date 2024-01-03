Mid Wales under water: 20 pictures that show flooding impact of Storm Henk

Heavy rainfall on already saturated ground has seen many of Montgomeryshire's main routes closed or restricted over the past 24 hours or more.

The A483 between Welshpool and Newtown was shut earlier this morning between Berriew and Welshpool before re-opening around 2pm.

Other routes, including Welshpool's airport road, and the A483 towards Oswestry, were also shut.

These pictures, from photographer Phil Blagg, show the situation in and around the Shropshire and Mid Wales border at Welshpool and Llandrinio as people cross their fingers for a few days respite from the downpours.