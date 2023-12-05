Pistyll Rhaeadr - Llanrhaeadr Waterfall, is stunning in the summer, awesome in autumn - and on the few occasions when it has frozen, absolutely magical.

The 240ft high single drop waterfall is one of my go-to places throughout the year, by car or occasionally by bike.

And during the Beast from the East in the spring of 2018 myself and two friends parked in the village below and walked the four miles of the waterfall road to see it frozen in time in the sub-zero temperatures, ice like stalactites hanging from the rocks.

Llanrhaeadr waterfall frozen. Picture was taken by resident Adrian Moller (01691 780777, taken March 1, 2018)

The tea room at the foot of the falls has stood there for as long as I can remember. Now it is on the market, along with the adjoining campsite, a house and a showman's caravan.