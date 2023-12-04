Trains are once again running across the Barmouth viaduct

The historic bridge has been closed for three months for essential structural work, the second year the bridge has been closed, with rail passengers having to use replacement buses to cross the estuary.

The latest work is part of a £30 million restoration of the popular landmark and a vital link on the Machynlleth to Pwllheli coast route.

📽️Here is a clip this morning from one of the first trains travelling over the newly refurbished Barmouth Viaduct



👏Thank you to all who were involved with the work @AlunGriffiths @tfwrail



🙌And thanks to everyone for bearing with us, especially the community in Barmouth pic.twitter.com/Kvgp6BBZIj — Wales & Borders // Cymru a'r Gororau (@NetworkRailWAL) December 2, 2023

As well as trains the bridge is by pedestrians and cyclists many of whom have instead used a ferry during the closure.

Waiting for the ferry to cross the Mawddach

Network Rail said that, at more than 150 year old the viaduct had been in a poor condition. Many of the timber elements of the viaduct had decayed significantly over time and a large proportion of the metallic elements have corroded.

The work is being done in a way that wont threaten its industrial heritage and listed status. including replacing all the timber main beams.

"Our engineers working on the 154-year-old bridge during phases one and two found it to be in a much worse condition than originally anticipated. So to allow us to carry out some additional crucial work but minimise the impact on the local community, we took two shorter closures of the line."

This autumn, saw the reconstruction of the metal sections of the bridge and renewal of the tracks near to Barmouth Toll House, on the northern edge of the viaduct.

Network Rail marked the completion of the latest phase of the work with a video of one of the first trains running across the new track on the re-opened bridge.

It thanks all those involved in the works.