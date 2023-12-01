Opportunity to buy a tourism business at one of the seven wonders of Wales

Estate agents say that Tan-y-Pistyll or little house under the waterfall, is a fantastic business opportunity.

View of the waterfall from the tearoom

Asking price for the business which also includes an apartment, chalet and a showman's caravan along with a three bedroom house, is £950,000.

Thousands of people from across the UK visit Pistyll Rhaeadr close to the Powys/Shropshire border every year.

Estate Agents, Roger Parry and Partners say: "Pistyll Rhaeadr is an enchanting waterfall in the Berwyn Mountains, just inside Wales, west of Oswestry.

The showman's caravan

"At 240 feet high it is Britain's tallest single-drop waterfall, captivating all who visit. Tan-y-Pistyll, ''little house under the waterfall'', is where the owners have established a fantastic business offering a tea room, accommodation to include a two bedroom apartment, chalet and showman's caravan.

The site also includes a camping field, Prayer lodge used for ceremonies, customer car park, public toilets, three bedroom detached house for the owners and approximately 25 acres of land.

Recently it was announced that Powys will receive £17 million of levelling up funds for infrastructure, including road improvements in the Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochant area.