Tickets for The Boss among major items going under the hammer for theatre redevelopment

Theatr Clwyd in Mold has a major fundraising campaign which also includes an evening at Brynkinallt Hall near Chirk on December 2.

Light Up Theatr Clwyd will see every donation doubled for its redevelopment appeal.

The vision of Theatr Clwyd's redevelopment

The silent auction is now live and will continue until December 2.

Open to everyone, some of the experiences and special items up for grabs include:

Two Hospitality Tickets to see Bruce Springsteen at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (5 May 2024).

A pair of hospitality tickets for Wales’ final round of the 2024 Six Nations Campaign in a clash against Italy at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

A handmade witch’s costume from His Dark Materials

Afternoon tea at The Ritz, London

A pair of seats from the Theatr Clwyd cinema

A private party for 25 guests at Waffle Box, Mold

A bespoke handmade Great Gatsby costume made by Theatr Clwyd’s wardrobe team.

A spokesperson said: "Just in time for Christmas this is a wonderful way to support your theatre and get the perfect gift for yourself or that person who has everything. To find out more and make a bid online visit theatrclwyd.com/give-big

"All winning bids directly support Theatr Clwyd’s capital redevelopment works."

The silent auction forms part of a whole week of activities with Theatr Clwyd, including an event at Brynkinalt Hall with dinner and entertainment on December 2.

This event will include performances from Theatr Clwyd favourites Catrin Aaron (Little Voice) and Caitlin Drake (Pavilion), fine dining from esteemed Welsh chef Dai Davies, and an opportunity to secure one of three top prizes auctioned live at the event by BBC’s Flog It! auctioneer, Adam Partridge. Limited tickets remain available online at theatrclwyd.com/give-big.

In 2021 Theatr Clwyd was named as The Stage’s ‘Regional Theatre Of The Year’. Major recent successes have included co-producing The Famous Five: A New Musical with Chichester Festival Theatre; Home, I’m Darling with the National Theatre, which won Best New Comedy at the Olivier Awards and was nominated in five categories; the UK Theatre Award-winning musical The Assassination of Katie Hopkins, the site-specific, immersive Great Gatsby and the Menier Chocolate Factory co-production of Orpheus Descending.

The theatre is currently undergoing a major capital redevelopment project which will reimagine the theatre’s public spaces and create a greener, more efficient and sustainable building where world-class art can thrive and social action is rooted for generations to come. Areas of the building closed in 2022 with construction work beginning in 2023. The venue remains open throughout the development, continuing to offer world class theatre and community engagement.