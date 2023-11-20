Millions of pounds to improve infrastructure tourism hot spots

Lake Vyrnwy and Llanrhaedr-ym-Mochnant are two areas that will benefit from the latest round of levelling up funding announced on Monday .

It builds on the £16 million award Montgomeryshire received in the first round of the Levelling Up Fund for the restoration of the Montgomery Canal.

Lake Vyrnwy.

Craig Williams MP and Member of the Senedd Russell George, welcomed the news.

They said the bid focuses on transport investment in Powys to support the recreational tourism industry as well as the wider economy in Mid Wales. There will be refurbishments to bridges across the county as well as a large scale highway resurfacing programme. Some of these projects include the Footbridges at Berriew, Caersws, Garthmyl and Llangadfan, resurfacing at locations across the county, especially tourist hot spots such as Lake Vyrnwy and Llanrhaedr.

Commenting on the news, Craig Williams MP said: “This is another huge investment from UK Conservative Government into Montgomeryshire. Working together we have again been successful in securing Levelling Up Fund investment to the tune of £17 million. This will go towards key local infrastructure improvements right across the county. This will be hugely important in supporting Montgomeryshire’s economy, growth and tourism. I will be working alongside Russell George to ensure deliverability and value for money.”

Member of the Senedd, Russell George said:“Historically Montgomeryshire and Powys missed out on huge investments like today’s announcement by the UK Government of a further £17 million from the Levelling Up Fund. Working alongside Craig Williams MP, I am delighted that tens of millions pounds of investment into our area over the last three years has been secured. This money will provide much needed investment to enable significant projects to move forward, which will strengthen our tourism offer, and make Mid Wales an attractive place to visit.