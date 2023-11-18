Wedding specialists awarded in national competition

Local cake artist Beth Patrick was a winner last Sunday at the Welsh National Wedding Awards, hosted at the prestigous Brangwyn Hall, Swansea.

For the second year in a row, Beth, who lives in Penybont, just outside Oswestry, won "Best wedding cakes" for the Mid Wales region.

She started her business, Beth's Bakes, in 2009.

Over the years Beth says she has seen many cake trends come and go.

And she said it was hugely difficult for her and other celebration providers during Covid.

"It was a real struggle with virtually all weddings and large celebrations postponed," she said.

Another local entrant, Tammy Weaver, who runs her very successful business "TMS" from Four Crosses near Oswestry, was also a winner on the night, with two awards. She won Best Venue Stylist and best Florist in the Mid Wales region.

They will both be at Lake Vyrnwy Hotel on November 25 for the venue's wedding open day.