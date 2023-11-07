Water firm delays six-month £800,000 main replacement work

Hafren Dyfrdwy had been due to carry out the work in Montgomery, from last month through until the middle of April next year.

But the firm has confirmed that it has made the "difficult decision" to delay scheme – and has not yet set a fresh date for it to take place.

A spokesman for the company said that the work had been postponed after "further investigation and other work already taking place on the wider network".

Montgomery has experienced a number of significant bursts on the main over recent years, resulting in the need for emergency repairs and some houses being left without water.

The work was scheduled to take place in phases with a number of diversions required, and would have seen the water main along Station Road, Pool Road, Princes Street and Bishop’s Castle Street, replaced.

Catherine Webb, Community Communications Officer for Hafren Dyfrdwy, said: “Our £800,000 project in Montgomery will replace old water pipes and provide the local community with a reliable water supply for generations to come.

"With all our projects, we need to make sure that when work goes ahead, there’s no impact to customers or communities while installing the new pipes.

"After further investigation and other work already taking place on the wider network, we’ve made the difficult decision to delay the work.

"We’re sorry about this and understand that some may find this disappointing, but ensuring our customers continue to have water is our priority.

"Once a new date is known, we will let everyone know and keep the community updated and again, we are sorry for any inconvenience cause and thank everyone for their patience.”