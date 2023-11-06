Grants available for Powys businesses looking to expland or secure their futures

Sums of between £1,000 and £25,000 are available after a total of £393,000 was secured by the council, from the UK Government, via the Shared Prosperity Fund.

This money will be made available over a two-year-period with the current window for applications open until 5pm on December 15. A second window is then likely to open on April 1 2024.

Both windows could also close early if all the funds are allocated – £143,000 for the first and £250,000 for the second.

“These grants are being delivered as part of our ongoing commitment to support economic development during difficult times as part of our wider aim of creating a stronger, fairer and greener Powys,” said Councillor David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys.

“We want to help businesses in the county, and those that want to move here, at all stages of development to start, sustain, grow and innovate, including through local networks.”

Each grant award will be based on 50 per cent of eligible project costs or a maximum of £5,000 per job created and/or £5,000 per job safeguarded, whichever is the lesser.

Submit an expression of interest for a Powys Business Growth Grant online at formbuilder.evolutive.co.uk/formsite/form/1fb98514-ff18-445a-8c61-e8ea3bc8cf6a.

The money can be used to help fund capital schemes and one-off revenue projects but cannot be used to cover usual running costs.

Ideally, the people being given jobs, or kept in existing jobs, will be paid the Real Living Wage.

Businesses taking part will also be asked to show their commitment to sustainable development and sign up to the Welsh Government’s Green Growth Pledge.

For more information visit the Powys County Council website powys.gov.uk or email: regeneration@powys.gov.uk.