First snow of the season could hit the Welsh mountains

It may look pretty but respect the weather conditions. Photo: Sue Austin.

The Met office says that temperatures at the summit of Yr Wyddfa/Snowdon will be hover between just two and minus two degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, but with a north west wind gusting to 30 miles an hour it will feel more like minus six or seven.

And forecasters say there could be snow showers at anytime throughout Saturday.

Photo: Sue Austin

The weather is in complete contrast to last weekend, when temperatures in the national park were up in the high teens and visitors were drawn to the area to enjoy the unseasonable October weather.

Some even took to the water, both inland lakes and the sea, to swim.

However, experts say those venturing out this weekend must be prepared for completely different conditions.

Photo: Sue Austin

The Be Adventure Smart website which publishes up to date reports from the weather station on the summit of Snowdon said: "Short days and challenging weather can make winter adventures both rewarding and demanding, requiring a bit more thought and preparation."

It said people should be confident that they have the knowledge and skills for the day, had the right gear and knew the weather forecast.